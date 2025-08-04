Fair 77°

Woman Airlifted After Stabbing Inside Calvert County Library, Suspect Nabbed Nearby: Sheriff

A woman was stabbed inside a Calvert County library on Monday morning, and the suspect was caught just steps away, officials said.

Southern Branch Library at 13920 HG Trueman Road in Solomons

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Maryland State Police helicopter

 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Deputies rushed to the Southern Branch Library in the 13900 block of HG Trueman Road in Solomons at around 10:08 a.m. on August 4, according to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

They found a woman suffering from a stab wound.

The suspect — a man — was still in the area and was immediately taken into custody, authorities said.

The victim was flown to a nearby trauma center. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The library was shut down as deputies launched their investigation, but there’s “no ongoing threat to the public,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

