Woman Airlifted After Stabbing Inside Calvert County Library, Suspect Nabbed Nearby: Sheriff

Deputies rushed to the Southern Branch Library in the 13900 block of HG Trueman Road in Solomons at around 10:08 a.m. on August 4, according to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

They found a woman suffering from a stab wound.

The suspect — a man — was still in the area and was immediately taken into custody, authorities said.

The victim was flown to a nearby trauma center. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The library was shut down as deputies launched their investigation, but there’s “no ongoing threat to the public,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

