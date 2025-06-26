Valentine’s Day Murder Over Child Visit Leads To Life Sentence For Prince Frederick Man

Thomas Eugene Harris II, 28, of Prince Frederick, will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the 2024 murder of 30-year-old Shaquille Quadry Braxton, prosecutors in Calvert County announced Thursday.

Judge Mark Chandlee handed down the life sentence on June 20, four months after Harris pleaded guilty to first-degree premeditated murder.

According to prosecutors, Braxton was on his way to deliver a Valentine’s Day gift to his child in Prince Frederick on Feb. 15, 2024, when Harris — who was dating the child’s mother — stalked him, then stabbed him multiple times.

Deputies later found Braxton unresponsive in a field near Fairground Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the murder, Harris fled to Prince George’s County, where he disposed of the weapon and took off with his girlfriend and the child.

He ultimately turned himself in to Calvert County detectives during the investigation.

Harris has been held without bond at the Calvert County Detention Center since the killing.

