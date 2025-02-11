Serial Trespassers Cause Commotion At Prince Frederick Chipotle: Sheriff

Deputies were called to the fast-casual restaurant on West Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick late last month, for a reported trespassing incident, according to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival, deputies encountered Sterling Willis McClendon, 60, and Tyree Tyquonna Nolan, 28, both of no fixed address, despite both previously being banned indefinitely from the shopping center.

When asked to leave, they refused, resisted arrest, and made a scene in front of customers, authorities said.

After a brief struggle, deputies took both men into custody and transported them to the Calvert County Detention Center.

McClendon was charged with:

Trespassing: private property;

Resisting/interfering with arrest;

Failure to obey a lawful order;

Disorderly conduct.

Nolan was charged with:

Trespassing: private property;

Resisting/interfering with arrest;

Obstructing and hindering;

Failure to obey a lawful order;

Disorderly conduct.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince Frederick and receive free news updates.