Officer Convicted Of Misconduct For On-Duty Sexual Relationship With Teens: MD State Prosecutor

Veteran Easton Police Sgt. Jason Dyott was found guilty of two counts of misconduct in office in the Circuit Court for Talbot County, authorities announced.

He reportedly "communicated in a sexual manner with several teenagers and students at local high schools in Talbot County."

His conviction was made public on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

According to court documents, in November 2022, Dyott began talking to his first teenage victim on Snapchat, allegedly leveraging his position in the Easton Police Department to engage in a sexual relationship with her, sending multiple photos that contained sexually provocative language and depicted him in his police uniform.

On Nov. 13, 2022, Dyott was on duty, and while working in uniform, allegedly met with the teen and made out with her in his police vehicle.

Investigators said that "after Sergeant Dyott became aware of an investigation being conducted pertaining to his sexual contact with one or more high school students, he conducted the following internet searches on his personal cell phone:"

'legal consent age in md' on Google at 11:15:21 on Feb. 2, 2023;

'legal consent age in md' at 11:15:22 on Feb. 2, 2023;

"legal consent sex age in md' at 11:15:22 on Feb. 2, 2023;

"Maryland Statuatory Rape Lawyer |MD Romeo and Juliet Laws" at 11:18:51 on Feb. 21, 2023;

"Maryland Child Pornography Penalties" on Feb. 22, 2023;

"Explicit pics sent law in md' on Google on Feb. 23, 2023;

"Teen sexting Laws in MD | Criminal Defense lawyer.com on Feb. 23, 2023;"

"Salisbury Sex Offense Attorney's | Experienced Defense Attorney's" on Feb. 23, 2023.

It is further alleged that Dyott engaged in a second relationship with a teen through his department-issued phone, sending her similar photos of himself dressed in uniform, including one instance where he is accused of picking up the second girl from an area home and having sex with her inside the patrol vehicle.

Dyott has been with the Easton Police Department since June 2008.

Following news of the charges levied against Dyott, a department spokesperson issued a statement advising that the agency is aware of the charges that led to him being suspended as the investigation into the allegations continues.

"Every member of the police department is disheartened and very disappointed in the allegations and the resulting charges," officials said at the time he was charged.

"However, we want to assure everyone that the actions of Jason Dyott do not reflect the standards and commitment towards public safety and service by the other men and woman of this agency."

