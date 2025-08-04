Robert Allen Rice was first taken into custody on Tuesday, July 22, after witnesses told police they saw him sitting on a bench outside the Prince Frederick Library with his pants down, actively masturbating, according to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 850 Costley Way, and multiple bystanders reported the disturbing behavior to law enforcement.

“Rice was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center,” a spokesperson for the department said on Monday, Aug. 4. “Rice was charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.”

But that wasn’t the end of it.

Four days later, on Saturday, July 26, a deputy responded to a second report of indecent exposure — this time outside the Firehouse Subs restaurant on North Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.

An investigation revealed Rice “had been observed masturbating outside the restaurant in view of employees and customers,” the sheriff’s office said.

Officers learned Rice had also previously been trespassed indefinitely from the property. He was arrested again and taken to the detention center, where he was charged with indecent exposure and trespassing on private property.

No details about his next court appearance have been released by the sheriff's office.

