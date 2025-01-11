Prince Frederick Man Convicted Of Fatally Stabbing Cousin's Dog During Family Dispute

On Friday, Jan. 10, 39-year-old Mark Roosevelt Fields was found guilty of aggravated animal cruelty and dangerous weapons charges by a Calvert County jury after a two-day trial, according to prosecutors.

The case unfolded when Fields reportedly killed his cousin’s dog following a heated dispute. The brutal incident shocked the local community and led to his arrest.

Fields is currently being held without bond at the Calvert County Detention Center. His sentencing is scheduled for March 14, where he could face up to six years in prison, officials noted.

