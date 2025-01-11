Partly Cloudy 36°

Prince Frederick Man Convicted Of Fatally Stabbing Cousin's Dog During Family Dispute

A Prince Frederick man is facing up to six years behind bars after being convicted of stabbing his cousin’s dog during a family argument, officials said.

Calvert County Sheriff

Calvert County Sheriff

 Photo Credit: Calvert County Sheriff
Zak Failla
Zak Failla

On Friday, Jan. 10, 39-year-old Mark Roosevelt Fields was found guilty of aggravated animal cruelty and dangerous weapons charges by a Calvert County jury after a two-day trial, according to prosecutors.

The case unfolded when Fields reportedly killed his cousin’s dog following a heated dispute. The brutal incident shocked the local community and led to his arrest.

Fields is currently being held without bond at the Calvert County Detention Center. His sentencing is scheduled for March 14, where he could face up to six years in prison, officials noted.

