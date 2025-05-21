Passenger Killed In T-Bone Crash On Route 4 In Solomons, Sheriff Says

At around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, May 21, members of the Calvert County Sheriff's Office responded to the southbound lanes of Solomons Island Road (Route 4) near Creston Lane.

Investigators say Lewis Bert Michaud, 66, of Lusby, was behind the wheel of a 2005 Lincoln Town Car heading northbound when he attempted to cross into southbound Route 4 toward Creston Lane.

At that moment, a 2021 GMC driven by Lindsay Rae Kreuter, 34, of Lothian, was headed southbound on Route 4 and couldn’t stop in time, officials said.

Kreuter told deputies the Lincoln crossed directly into her path, and she had no way to avoid a collision. Her GMC slammed into the passenger side of the Lincoln.

The passenger riding in Michaud’s car was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name is being withheld until family is notified.

Michaud was rushed by ambulance to a trauma center and is listed in stable condition, according to authorities. His wife was transported to CalvertHealth Medical Center with injuries reported as stable.

Due to the severity of the crash, the Calvert County Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to take over the investigation.

The cause remains under review, but all signs point to the Lincoln failing to yield during a crossing attempt, investigators said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince Frederick and receive free news updates.