Maryland Hunters Killed In DC Plane Crash With Army Helicopter Celebrated As Support Pours In

Fundraising efforts have been kicked off on behalf of the families of Jesse Pitcher, Mike Stovall, Alex Huffman, and Jonathan Boyd, who all left behind loved ones after the plane crash over DC.

Tens of thousands of dollars have been raised on behalf of the hunters' families in the days following the crash through multiple GoFundMe campaigns that have gone viral.

Each was remembered fondly by their loved ones.

Pitcher was "an avid duck hunter, a providing husband, an extremely hard worker , and one that was always up for an adventure," organizers wrote."Work hard play harder was his mentality and he truly lived life to the fullest."

The fundraiser for Stovall in Dunkirk took off immediately, with donors raising more than $13,000 in less than three hours, and nearly $100,000 in two days.

"As you likely already know, their husband and father, and my best friend, Mikey Stovall, was onboard the American Airlines flight that didn't land Wednesday evening," Calvin Rice said.

"Our hearts break for this wonderful, caring, and loving family ... A family that has always put others before themselves and a family more than deserving of our love and generosity during this extremely difficult time."

Huffman was "the love of Kayla’s life, an amazing father to Rowen and Hadley, and a best friend to many," a friend said in La Plata. "His laugh was contagious, and he was always there if you needed him. Alex and Kayla are family to us."

Boyd was remembered as a doting father who left behind a beloved 11-year-old son, Reed, organizers of his GoFundMe wrote in Cobb Island.

"Contributions will go towards Reed's education, his passion for hockey, and his future aspirations," they said.

"Please consider making a donation to help ensure that Reed's mother, Kristie Baxter, can fulfill the dreams that she and Jonathan had for Reed."

American Airlines flight 5342 from Wichita and the military aircraft crashed into each other just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, as the plane was preparing to land at Reagan National Airport.

All 67 passengers involved are believed to be dead.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince Frederick and receive free news updates.