Mark Travis Bright, 60, has been convicted of second-degree assault after allegedly striking an elementary school student, according to the Calvert County State's Attorney's Office.

The assault involving the Prince Frederick man was reported on the last day of the 2024-2025 school year.

Prosecutors said that Bright was driving a school bus when he and an elementary school student had an exchange of words.

During the exchange, Bright slapped the student in the face — while others on the bus watched.

A judge sentenced Bright to 180 days in jail, suspended to 20 days of active time, followed by 3 years of probation. He is also banned from operating a school bus during his probation.

