Man Who Sexually Abused Teen Girl He Knew As An Infant Gets Prison Time In Maryland

Bryantown resident Pio Arnoldo Flores, 56, has been sentenced to 12 years behind bars for the sexual abuse of a minor, after pleading guilty in April to the offense.

In November 2023, officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office made contact with a then-16-year-old victim after receiving a report from the Department of Human Services alleging child sexual abuse.

The girl said that Flores began assaulting her in April 2020 when she was 13 years old, and the investigation determined that Flores began touching the victim inappropriately, which eventually progressed to sexual acts.

Those assaults continued through January 2023.

Investigators made note that Flores has known the victim since she was an infant.

At sentencing, the assistant state’s attorney assigned to the case told the judge that Flores committed “the worst of the worst acts that constitute sex abuse of a minor.”

She also stated that “the psychological scars will affect this young lady for the rest of her life.”

In addition to his prison term, Flores was also ordered by a judge to serve five years of supervised release when he is released, and he will have to register as a Tier III sex offender and comply with lifetime sexual offender supervision conditions.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince Frederick and receive free news updates.