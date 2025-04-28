High-Speed Chase Ends In Crash, Drug Seizure In Prince Frederick: Sheriff

The chaos started late in the afternoon when deputies tried to stop a vehicle for an equipment and moving violation near Dares Beach Road and Double Oak Road in Prince Frederick, according to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

Instead of pulling over, the driver accelerated into oncoming traffic, police said.

A pursuit was initiated as the suspects sped recklessly, passing vehicles on the shoulder and blowing through stop signs before losing control and crashing into a wooded area in front of a home on North Solomons Island Road in Sunderland, officials said.

Two men bailed out of the wrecked car and ran into the woods.

Deputies established a perimeter and deployed K-9 teams with drone support.

Isaiah Future Andrews, 20, of Prince Frederick, was found lying in a ditch, authorities said.

Deputies recovered:

Over 465 grams of cannabis;

A digital scale;

A THC vape pen;

Cannabis paraphernalia and accessories.

Andrews was arrested and charged with CDS: Possession with intent to distribute cannabis and CDS: Possession of cannabis over civil use.

A second suspect, Miles Frederick Warrick, 21, of Bowie, was found nearby during a K-9 track, police said.

Deputies recovered from Warrick:

114.6 grams of Psilocybin;

A digital scale;

Multiple containers and baggies with cannabis residue;

A 9mm Luger shell casing;

Two iPhones;

Vape additives and paraphernalia.

Warrick was charged with:

CDS: Possession with intent to distribute PCP/LSD/Hallucinogen;

CDS: Possession-not cannabis;

CDS: Possession of paraphernalia;

Fleeing and eluding;

Multiple related traffic offenses.

Both men were taken to the Calvert County Detention Center.

