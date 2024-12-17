Calvert County Man’s $50K Lottery Win Multiplies Into Jaw-Dropping $500K Jackpot

The Calvert County commuter, set to retire in early 2025, snagged the life-changing win on a $20 Bonus Bingo X20 scratch-off, Maryland Lottery officials announced.

“It couldn’t happen at a better time,” the winner said after claiming his prize at Lottery headquarters on Monday, Dec. 16.

A regular scratch-off player who enjoys bingo and crossword-themed games, the lucky retiree picked up the ticket at Ken-Mar Liquors in Prince Frederick.

After matching the caller’s numbers in his truck, he thought he’d hit a solid $50,000. Excited, he called his son to share the news.

But the son, a fellow Lottery fan, knew better. “Did you scratch the multiplier?” he asked.

The winner hadn’t—but when he did, he revealed the 10X multiplier, boosting his prize to a mind-blowing $500,000.

The timing couldn’t be sweeter for the future retiree, who plans to swap his DC commute and Southern Maryland home for a quieter life in Virginia’s Blue Ridge region.

“It could happen to anyone on any day,” he said.

Ken-Mar Liquors at 1525 Solomons Island Road South will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the big-winning ticket.

