Calvert County Family Starts From Scratch After Devastating House Fire: 'We Are Numb'

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, crews from the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department and nearby agencies were called to a home in the 4400 block of Cortona Drive in Port Republic, where a massive blaze broke out inside.

Upon arrival, crews were met by flames engulfing the residence and smoke billowing through the air before the home ultimately collapsed on itself, leaving the Lester family out in the cold.

Shockingly, no injuries were reported, but Kristy and Scott Lester are now forced to start from scratch and pick up the pieces following the fateful fire with a little help from their friends.

"Kristy has been my best friend, my soul sister, since our kids became friends at Mutual Elementary, Erin Inman, who started a GoFundMe for the family, said. "No matter the distance between us she and Scott have been there for me in my times of need.

"They are trying to get back to a new normal and maintain a sense of pre-fire life," she added. "If you see them around offer a hug but understand if they are overwhelmed."

Following the fire, friends, loved ones, and well-wishers have been gathering supplies and basic items to assist the Lester family as they adjust to their new routines.

"A devastating house fire has completely destroyed their home, leaving the family of four with nothing," organizers of a second fundraiser wrote. "Thankfully, the family made it out safely, but are now left with nothing—no clothes, no furniture, no essentials."

Tens of thousands of dollars have been raised for the family in the days following the fire, with hundreds of donors reaching out to support the Lesters."Thank you to all the men and women who risked themselves to ensure our family made it out safely," Scott Lester posted on social media.

"God truly watched over you all and us today and we are forever grateful," he continued. "We are numb right now; but truly grateful for the quick response and support."

Those looking to support the Lester family can do so here, or here.

"This family, as many of you know, always goes above and beyond to help everyone," Inman added. "They are Calvert County.

"They have endured so much these past few years and never let it show, but always show up for school functions, scouts, friends, neighbors anything they are asked and not asked they volunteer for.

"It's time to show up for them."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince Frederick and receive free news updates.