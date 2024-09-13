Alcohol May Have Been Factor For Pedestrian Killed In Prince Frederick Crash, Sheriff Says

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, deputies were called to the area of northbound Solomons Island Road and Church Street in Prince Frederick, where there was a reported crash involving a pedestrian who was down.

According to the Charles County Sheriff's Office, the preliminary investigation determined that a 2017 Hyundai Accent being driven by 23-year-old St. Leonard resident Asaun Jaziah Hudson was heading north on Solomons Island Road approaching the intersection.

At the same time, an unidentified Black man was walking east across Route 4 from Hallowing Point Road to Church Street when he was struck in the roadway, causing major injuries.

The man - who has not been identified and only described as being between 30 and 35 years old - was treated by paramedics and rushed to Calvert Medical Health Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Hudson was not injured in the crash.

Investigators say that speed was not a factor in the crash, though alcohol could have been a contributing factor with the pedestrian.

The crash is under investigation, and the sheriff's office is working to identify the unknown man.

