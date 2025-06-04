Trump’s Standing Tanks With This Voter Group Amid Growing Backlash

While overall ratings were already low, the second-quarter survey conducted by Global Strategy Group for Somos Votantes shows a deeper erosion in key subgroups: independents, women, and voters under 45.

Pollsters attribute the shift to continued economic pessimism, a growing belief that Trump is out of step with everyday priorities, and intensifying opposition to his recently proposed tax plan.

Across the board, large majorities of Hispanic/Latino voters continue to rate the US economy as poor, with nearly one in three calling it very poor. More than half (56 percent) say the economy is getting worse under Trump — a slight uptick from earlier this year.

The emotional landscape is just as bleak: frustration, anxiety, fear, and even dread top the list of responses when voters are asked how they feel about the country’s direction. Just 17 percent say they feel confident, with even fewer expressing pride or relief.

Trump’s net job approval among Hispanic/Latino voters has dropped seven points since February. His rating on the economy has declined by a similar margin, with the drop-off most pronounced among Hispanic/Latino women (net -35), independents (-34), and voters under 45 (-14).

A deeper disconnect is fueling the backlash: Hispanic/Latino voters consistently say Trump and Republicans are focused on the wrong issues. While inflation, housing, health care, and Social Security top the list of voter concerns, respondents say Trump’s priorities cater to the wealthy.

That perception is only reinforced by broad opposition to his proposed tax plan. Roughly two-thirds believe Trump’s policies favor billionaires and corporations over working- and middle-class families, and more than half say they are very concerned about cuts to Medicaid and rising health care costs linked to the plan.

Still, the survey shows one unifying view: 87 percent of Hispanic/Latino voters — across age, gender, and party — want Democrats to respond to Trump by defending constitutional rights and the rule of law.

