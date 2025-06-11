Fair 77°

SHARE

Trump Says US Has Reached Trade Deal With China

President Trump has announced that the United States has reached a trade deal with China following two days of intense negotiations in London.

President Donald Trump, President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping.

President Donald Trump, President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping.

 Photo Credit: Google Earth/The White House/Wikipedia via Juan Diego Cano
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

"Our deal with China is done, subject to final approval with President Xi and me," Trump posted in all caps on Truth Social Wednesday morning, June 11. "Full magnets, and any necessary rare earths, will be supplied, up front, by China. 

"Likewise, we will provide to China what was agreed to, including Chinese students using our colleges and universities (which has always been good with me!)

"We are getting a total of 55% tariffs, China is getting 10%. Relationship is excellent! Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Senior officials from the world's two largest economies also said Wednesday morning they had agreed on a framework to implement their trade truce agreed upon in May. 

Among the US representatives were Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Further details on the deal are expected to be announced in the coming hours.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Potomac and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE