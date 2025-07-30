T. Michael Coleman, who will celebrate 50 years of marriage to his wife Robin this October, is raising money to renovate their Potomac home so she can remain on the first floor and avoid the daily struggle of climbing stairs, he said.

The project he has planned will create a walk-in shower and other safety improvements to keep Robin comfortable as her conditions progress.

Robin, who has been under the care of specialists at Johns Hopkins for more than 15 years, faces a battery of difficult diagnoses.

Doctors believe she may have one or all of the following:

Progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) — a rare degenerative brain disease;

(PSP) — a rare degenerative brain disease; Lewy Body Dementia — a progressive neurological disorder, or;

— a progressive neurological disorder, or; Ataxia, a condition caused by damage to the cerebellum that impacts balance and coordination.

Coleman said that the conditions impact his wife's ability to move, speak, swallow, and think clearly. She also suffers from hallucinations and delusions.

Doctors recently confirmed Ataxia, though it is unclear whether that is the root cause of her issues or is in addition to other possible maladies.

Once a nurse, Director of Nursing, teacher, and later a healthcare legal consultant, Robin spent her career caring for others during their most vulnerable moments. Now she and her family need that same compassion.

“I’m a prideful person—but I love my wife, Robin, more than my pride. And right now, what matters most is keeping her safe,” Coleman wrote on a GoFundMe page, which has raised over $30,000 in just a day.

“With her considerable cognitive issues, I sometimes hold Robin’s face in my hands and gently ask, ‘Are you still in there, Robin?’ And when she looks back at me, I can tell that she’s still there—I feel her spark hit me right in the heart," her husband said.

"That’s why I’m doing everything I can to keep her home, safe, and cared for with dignity.”

The renovations are urgent.

Robin can no longer safely use the second-floor shower, and Coleman said it is dangerous for him to support her full weight up the stairs.

They have already moved their bedroom into the former living room to eliminate the stairs, but additional work is needed to ensure her safety.

Since Robin stopped working, the couple has exhausted their savings managing her care on a single income.

Coleman, who still works full-time, relies on caregivers during the day, which he said is expensive and not always reliable.

The outpouring of support has been overwhelming. “The goal is almost met! Give a little if you can or offer your prayers and support,” wrote Knee-Deep In Bluegrass, a tribute page that highlighted Coleman’s years touring and recording with Doc Watson, Seldom Scene, Chesapeake, and others.

“His love and care for his wife is remarkable and unwavering.”

Those looking to donate to the Coleman family can do so here.

"Every single dollar will go directly toward creating a safer space for Robin—so she can remain at home with the comfort and dignity she deserves," Coleman said of his wife.

"We know times are hard for many. Even if you can’t give, simply sharing our story means the world."

