Suspects Hundreds Of Miles From Home Linked To Violent Armed CVS Robbery In Potomac: Police

Shakir Dequan Jude, 31, of Cary, North Carolina, and Justin Thomas Whitaker, 32, of Brooklyn, are both facing charges in connection with a May armed robbery in Potomac, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

At around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, May 25, the masked duo entered the CVS in the 7900 block of Tuckerman Lane wearing gloves and armed with handguns.

Police said they forced three employees and a customer into a restroom and took their cell phones before turning to the pharmacist.

One suspect then ordered the pharmacist to open two safes and stole numerous prescription medications, investigators said.

The pair fled before officers arrived.

Detectives identified Jude and Whitaker through the course of the investigation. They were also linked to a separate investigation in Alexandria.

Jude was arrested on Saturday, June 8, with help from Howard County Police. He is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility pending trial.

Whitaker was arrested in Brooklyn on Tuesday, Aug. 26, with assistance from the New York City Police Department and the US Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force.

He was taken into custody without incident and is being held without bond in New York pending extradition back to Maryland.

