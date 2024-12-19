'Real Housewives' Star Karen Huger Convicted Of Maryland DUI, May Seek Appeal: Reports

The 61-year-old was found guilty by a jury of driving under the influence, negligent driving, and other offenses following a March crash in Montgomery County.

She has been on the show since it premiered in 2016. She is also a graduate of the University of Virginia, and is the "Grand Dame of Potomac," according to Bravo.

Shortly before midnight on Tuesday, March 19, a Montgomery County Department of Police spokesperson said that Huger crossed a median in her Maserati and struck signs along Oaklyn Drive and Beenman Woods Way in Potomac.

At the time of the crash, Huger was not arrested, but was cited for her careless driving.

Body-cam footage that was later released during her trial showed an unsteady Huger refusing treatment, slurring her speech, and lashing out at first responders.

"Although we are disappointed in the jury’s verdict, we of course respect their decision and appreciate their time hearing our case," her lawyer said in a statement to PEOPLE. "We continue to reserve Mrs. Huger’s right to an appeal and intend to fully pursue justice on her behalf."

Huger is scheduled to be sentenced in late January, when she will face possible prison time and other penalties.

