‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Star Nneka Ihim Stranded In Jamaica During Hurricane Melissa

The 38-year-old Boston native shared a video on Instagram from her resort in Jamaica, where she has been stranded as Hurricane Melissa batters the country with whipping winds and rain.

"People have been messaging me, asking how and why I'm still in Jamaica," she said during her update. "We heard that the storm was coming... but was actually already here."

Ihim said she tried to leave "as soon as possible," but Jamaica had already closed its airport two days earlier, grounding flights as of noon on Sunday, she explained.

"It wasn't American Airlines, it wasn't Delta — it was Jamaica that closed the airport. I have no idea why the airport was closed."

According to Ihim — who shared photos of her and her child enjoying the trip days earlier — "the skies were clear, the water was perfect," and she "has no idea why the airport was closed."

Despite being caught in one of the strongest storms ever recorded in the Atlantic, Ihim said the hotel and resort where her family was staying have been doing their best to accommodate guests stuck on the island.

"They've been doing their best to keep food and water available," she said. "They've been playing music and games to help keep us distracted."

"We're not here by choice. The country closed the airport by choice," she concluded in her one-minute post. "Stay tuned for more updates."

