Potomac Heights Firefighters Return From Rescues To Find Fire At Their Own Station

Crews from the Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department in Charles County had their hands full during a night of storm-related emergencies — and came home Sunday night, June 15, to find smoke pouring out of their own kitchen, officials said.

As firefighters responded to multiple calls, including a vehicle submerged in floodwaters with victims trapped, they’d barely had time to prep dinner before being dispatched again.

When they returned to Station 7 on Glymont Road in Potomac Heights, they heard smoke alarms and saw smoke coming from inside.

A fire had broken out in the kitchen.

“Fortunately, the station’s sprinkler system had activated and successfully contained the fire,” department officials said in a statement Monday, a day after the fire.

The damage was limited to kitchen cabinets and the immediate area. No one was hurt.

Fire Chief Michael Gimmel Jr. praised the station’s fire protection system:

“I’m incredibly thankful that our safety systems worked flawlessly to keep them safe at home.”

The building, originally constructed in 1975 and later updated in the 1990s to meet modern safety codes, was equipped with smoke alarms and automatic sprinklers — which did exactly what they were supposed to do.

Gimmel added that this “is not uncommon in the fire service,” and thanked mutual aid partners and other Charles County fire chiefs who offered support.

“Our members constantly put themselves in harm’s way to serve the community,” Gimmel said. “The response and support we’ve received reflect the strong, family-oriented culture of the Volunteer Fire Service here in Charles County.”

