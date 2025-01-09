On Thursday, Jan. 9, Bravo posted a photo on Instagram of the seating chart for the reunion - though there were only six spots set — absent of Karen Huger, who was convicted for a DUI crash in Maryland last year.

In an exclusive statement shared to Bravo's "Daily Dish," Huger's manager Ryan Tresdale said:

"Karen made the important decision to enter a private recovery program, so was unable to attend the reunion taping today. She was fully supported in this choice. We stand behind Karen as she embarks on this meaningful journey and are proud of her for taking such a significant step forward in her personal growth."

The 61-year-old was found guilty by a jury of driving under the influence, negligent driving, and other offenses following a crash last March in Montgomery County.

Huger has been on the show since it premiered in 2016. She is also a graduate of the University of Virginia, and is the "Grand Dame of Potomac," according to Bravo.

According to reports, the DUI was a major plotline during the most recent season of "Housewives" and Huger vowed to address the situation once it played out in court (she was convicted in December).

And so, fans want her at the reunion.

"This is a joke… where is Karen?" one person commented on Instagram. "I want to hear how she thought she’d be vindicated with those videos…. #FireKarenHuger."

Another added: "No Karen?? Hoping Andy did a one-on-one with her at least but WOW. Also get that her sentencing is soon and has bigger things to deal with but the way she’s been acting this season…"

Will you tune in to the "Real Housewives of Potomac" reunion when it airs, with or without Huger?

