FDA Elevates Costco Egg Recall Over Salmonella Concerns

The brand, Kirkland Signature Organic Pasture Raised 24-Count Eggs, were sold at Costco.

This follows a voluntary recall initiated by New York City-based manufacturer Handsome Brook Farms in late November.

The affected eggs, bearing UPC 9661910680, Julian code 327, and a use-by date of Jan. 5, 2025, were distributed to Costco stores in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Approximately 10,800 cartons are impacted.

Salmonella infections can cause diarrhea, fever, nausea, and abdominal pain.

Children, elderly individuals, and those with weakened immune systems are at heightened risk.

While no illnesses have been reported, the FDA advises consumers to discontinue use, return the eggs for a refund, and sanitize any surfaces or utensils that may have come into contact with them.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Potomac and receive free news updates.