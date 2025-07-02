FBI Announces Site Of New Headquarters In DC

The agency just announced that its new headquarters will be located at the Ronald Reagan Building complex at 1300 Pennsylvania Ave. NW in Washington, DC.

The decision ends years of discussion over building a new suburban campus — a costly proposal now shelved in favor of repurposing an existing federal site.

The move will save taxpayers billions in construction costs and eliminate more than $300 million in deferred maintenance on the aging J. Edgar Hoover Building, according to the General Services Administration (GSA).

“This is a historic moment for the FBI,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. "Through our strong partnerships with members of Congress and GSA, we are ushering FBI Headquarters into a new era and providing our agents of justice a safer place to work.

"Moving to the Ronald Reagan Building is the most cost effective and resource efficient way to carry out our mission to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution."

The Reagan complex is already home to US Customs and Border Protection and other agencies. GSA officials say they will work with current tenants to support a smooth transition.

“This move not only provides a world-class location for the FBI’s public servants, but it also saves Americans billions of dollars on new construction and avoids more than $300 million in deferred maintenance costs at the J. Edgar Hoover facility,” said GSA Public Buildings Service Commissioner Michael Peters. “We are proud to partner with Director Patel to drive efficiency and improve the quality of space for a productive workforce in service to national security and taxpayers.”

