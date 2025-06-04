Tractor-Trailer Crash Kills One, Seriously Injures Another In Poolesville (Developing)

First responders were called before noon on June 4 to a stretch of Darnestown Road near Cattail Road in Poolesville, where a crash was reported involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV.

According to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, a driver and passenger in an SUV suffered serious injuries, and officials said that one person was possibly ejected from the SUV and another was trapped.

Police later confirmed on Wednesday that one person was reported dead at the scene, and another was taken to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The tractor-trailer driver was uninjured.

The crash resulted in some lanes being blocked in the area as police investigated and first responders cleared the scene.

More information is expected to be released.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Poolesville and receive free news updates.