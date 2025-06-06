Thunderstorm Heavy Rain in Vicinity 72°

Police ID 30-Year-Old Killed In Poolesville Crash With Tractor-Trailer

The driver killed in a violent crash with a tractor-trailer on Darnestown Road in Poolesville has been identified as a 30-year-old Germantown man, Montgomery County Police said.

The scene of the crash in Montgomery County.

Photo Credit: Twitter/@DavidPazos15
 Photo Credit: Twitter/@DavidPazos15
Zak Failla
Scott Adkins was behind the wheel of a gray 2016 Ford Fusion when he was fatally struck just after 11:25 a.m. Wednesday, June 4, at the intersection of Darnestown Road and Cattail Road, investigators said.

According to police, Adkins was heading north on Cattail when he entered Darnestown Road and collided with a black and red 2000 Kenworth semi-truck pulling a 2017 Wilkins trailer.

Adkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the Fusion was hospitalized with critical but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The semi-truck driver was not hurt and stayed on scene.

