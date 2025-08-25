Kenneth Crider, of Poolesville, pleaded guilty to a host of charges in connection with an incident in September 2024 outside a Tractor Supply in East Huntingdon Township.

Specifically, Crider pleaded guilty to robbery, theft, receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, and flight to avoid apprehension on Monday, Aug. 25.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the victim told troopers he was walking into the store when Crider forcibly took the keys from his pocket and fled in the truck, heading toward Route 819.

The dog, Lucky, was still in the vehicle and was never recovered.

Crider was arrested in North Carolina late last year and was extradited back to Pennsylvania last fall. He has been behind bars since his arrest.

