Doctors Said Poolesville's Alivia Tetlow Wouldn't Live Past 1 Year, She Made It To 25

Born with a rare condition called gastroschisis, the Maryland native's journey began with a battle most couldn’t imagine.

Doctors warned her family that she might not survive infancy, let alone celebrate her first birthday, but Alivia, as she proved time and time again, was no ordinary soul.

"She is a daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt, fiancé, and the best and dear friend of so many," her sister posted on a GoFindMe page that picked up steam following Tetlow's death on Jan. 14.

"She is the most loving, strong, caring, driven, and selfless person I have ever known."

For 25 years, Tetlow inspired everyone around her while dealing with a chronic condition that would be too much burden for most to bear.

Gastroschisis led to a lifetime of medical challenges, including short bowel syndrome, which made her body unable to absorb nutrients, her family said.

Tetlow lived her entire life tethered to TPN (total parenteral nutrition) and feeding tubes, enduring countless procedures, hospital stays, and complications since the day she was born.

Despite the hardships, Tetlow radiated positivity and hope, her family fondly recalled.

She fought through liver cirrhosis, kidney struggles, and even a devastating central line infection that damaged her heart and lungs, all while preparing for a life-saving multivisceral transplant that tragically never came.

Her family stood by her side through every twist and turn, relocating to Baltimore to be with her and rallying together under the banner of #Alivias_Army to support her fight.

On Jan. 14, that fight came to an end after a lifetime filled with unexpected courage and love.

“God received an angel," her sister posted on Jan. 16. "Alivia fought so hard, she is at rest now and I know she is looking down on us with her bright gorgeous smile.”

"Thank you all who donated, prayed, sent well wishes, called, came by or texted and helped us in anyway through this very difficult time in our lives," Bianca Tetlow said. "We cannot express in words how very thankful we are for each and everyone of you."

A memorial service in Tetlow's honor is scheduled for the weekend in Frederick.

"Alivia lived her life to the fullest, embodying strength, compassion, and love," Tetlow's obituary states. "She found beauty in every moment and shared that beauty with those around her.

"Though her time with us was far too brief, her legacy of joy, courage, and love will live on in our hearts forever.

