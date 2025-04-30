Beltsville Man Indicted In Crash That Killed 19-Year-Old Poolesville Woman On I-270

Byron Armando Bautista Turcios, 23, of Beltsville, is facing a slate of felony charges following a deadly crash that claimed the life of Amelia Nicole Hobart on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, authorities said.

According to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office, a grand jury returned a four-count indictment on Thursday, April 24, formally charging Bautista Turcios with:

Manslaughter by motor vehicle;

Homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol;

Driving without a license.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-270 near Rockledge Drive in Montgomery County, prosecutors said.

Court records show Hobart, just 19 years old, died at the scene.

Bautista Turcios is scheduled for a court hearing on Friday, May 16. If convicted, he faces significant prison time.

