Wrong-Way Driver Kills Two In Head-On PG County Crash On Maryland Route 4: State Police

Tameka Patterson, 46, of Suitland, and Nana Arthur, 40, of Upper Marlboro, have been identified by Maryland State Police as the two killed on Sunday morning in the crash.

The fatal wreck happened around 3:17 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 14, on Route 4 at Woodyard Road, where troopers from the Forestville Barrack responded, according to officials.

Police said Arthur was driving a Toyota RAV4 south in the northbound lanes of Route 4 when it collided head-on with a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Patterson was a passenger in the Jeep.

Both Patterson and Arthur were pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Troopers said impairment may have been a factor in the crash, which kept Route 4 shut down for about four hours.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the ongoing investigation.

