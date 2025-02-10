The Baltimore County Fire Department responded to Druid Ridge Cemetery on the 7900 block of Park Heights Avenue around 3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, after receiving reports of two people trapped in a frozen pond.

First responders arrived within minutes and safely pulled both victims from the water. They were transported to Sinai Hospital in stable condition, officials said.

Details on how they ended up in the water were not immediately released.

The incident comes as temperatures remain bitterly cold across the region. This is a developing story.

