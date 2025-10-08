Pikesville Man Stabs Woman, Clinician Trying To Help Before Barricading Himself (Updated)

Officers were called around 10:25 a.m. on Oct. 7 to the 8200 block of Arrowhead Road for reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived, police found a 32-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds and a 48-year-old man with injuries to his upper body.

According to detectives, the man — a mental health clinician for the State of Maryland — had been called by the suspect’s wife to assist the suspect, who was experiencing a mental health crisis.

During the incident, the suspect allegedly attacked both victims, then retreated inside the home, sparking a tense hours-long barricade.

Officers quickly established a perimeter as members of the Baltimore County Police Department’s Tactical and Crisis Negotiation Teams worked to de-escalate the situation.

After several hours, tactical officers made entry and found the suspect inside the residence with a self-inflicted laceration. He was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said.

Both victims were also taken to local hospitals and are in stable condition as of Wednesday.

Detectives from the Pikesville Precinct have since determined the stabbing was domestic-related.

The investigation remains ongoing.

