Pikesville Man Barricades Himself After Double Stabbing, Police Say (Developing)

A violent scene unfolded in Pikesville Tuesday morning after a man allegedly stabbed two people before barricading himself inside a home, according to Baltimore County Police.

Baltimore County Police are still investigating the stabbing.

 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police Department (Facebook)
Officers were called around 10:25 a.m. on Oct. 7 to the 8200 block of Arrowhead Road for a reported stabbing, police said. 

When they arrived, they found an adult man and woman outside the home suffering from injuries.

The armed suspect retreated into the residence, where he remains barricaded, authorities said.

Members of the Baltimore County Police Department’s Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Team are on the scene working to peacefully resolve the situation as of 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

Due to heavy police activity and temporary road closures in the area, drivers are being urged to avoid the neighborhood and use alternate routes, officials said.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately released, and investigators have not yet said what led to the stabbing.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

