Pikesville Gym Teacher Reportedly Inappropriately Touched Students: Police (Developing)

Jordan Adams, 28, was arrested on Wednesday, June 18, by detectives with the Baltimore County Crimes Against Children Unit, officials confirmed.

Adams, who worked as a gym teacher at Northwest Academy in Pikesville, is charged with multiple counts of second-degree assault, police said.

Adams remains held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives are urging parents and guardians to come forward with any information or concerns.

Want breaking crime alerts in Baltimore County and across the region? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Pikesville and receive free news updates.