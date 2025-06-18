Mostly Cloudy 75°

Pikesville Gym Teacher Reportedly Inappropriately Touched Students: Police (Developing)

A gym teacher at a Baltimore County middle school is behind bars after allegedly touching students inappropriately, police announced.

Jordan Adams

 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police
Jordan Adams, 28, was arrested on Wednesday, June 18, by detectives with the Baltimore County Crimes Against Children Unit, officials confirmed.

Adams, who worked as a gym teacher at Northwest Academy in Pikesville, is charged with multiple counts of second-degree assault, police said.

Adams remains held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing. 

Detectives are urging parents and guardians to come forward with any information or concerns.

