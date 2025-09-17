‘Mr. Lion Grass’ Just Got $1M Greener As Baltimore County Man Wins Powerball Prize

The Baltimore man with the colorful nickname claimed a $1,000,004 Powerball prize after playing his usual weekly numbers, Maryland Lottery officials announced.

“Mr. Lion Grass” said he always budgets a little cash for Powerball and Mega Millions tickets, and when the jackpot climbed over $1 billion earlier this month, he decided to make a few extra plays.

That paid off in a big way.

His ticket for the Sept. 3 drawing matched all five white balls on one combination for a $1 million win, plus the Powerball on another play, adding $4 more.

The win came from a quick stop at the Slade BP on Reisterstown Road in Pikesville, not his usual Sunoco statio.

A $2,500 retailer bonus is also going to Slade BP for selling the big winner.

This time, he ditched quick picks and chose numbers based on family ages and birthdays, thanks to advice from another player. He bought the ticket on Sept. 2 but didn’t scan it until six days later on Sept. 8.

At first, he said he thought he’d hit $100,000 — then his wife double-checked and they realized he was holding a million-dollar ticket.

Despite his new fortune, “Mr. Lion Grass” told officials not much will change.

The disability counselor said he enjoys what he does, and plans to simply invest his winnings and possibly splurge on a vacation.

He claimed the prize on Sept. 15.

