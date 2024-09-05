Man, 76, Killed In Accidental Two-Alarm Pikesville Electrical Fire

Fire crews were called at around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night to the 500 block of Shamrock Lane in PIkesville, when a two-alarm blaze broke out.

Upon arrival, firefighters were met by flames coming from the home, and during a search of the residence, they found Poe in a second-floor bedroom.

He was removed from the home and paramedics rendered aid before rushing him to Northwest Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A woman in the home was able to escape unscathed.

While firefighters were battling the fire, several roads were temporarily closed.

