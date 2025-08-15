Lightning Strike Ignites Massive Three-Alarm Pikesville Apartment Fire, Roof Collapses (Photos)

Crews were called to the 1800 block of Rambling Ridge Lane in Pikesville for a reported fire that broke out inside an area home following a reported lightning strike report from CoreLogic.

The incident occurred shortly after the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Baltimore County at 3:33 p.m.

According to the Baltimore County Fire Department, they were able to confirm that the strike occurred directly at the exact coordinates of 1803 Rambling Ridge Lane.

Upon arrival, firefighters were met by flames going through the roof, investigators confirmed around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 14.

First-arriving units found heavy fire through the roof and quickly requested a second alarm due to the fire’s intensity, bringing additional fire and EMS personnel to the scene.

With the sun scorching down, a third alarm was called due to heat and humidity, bringing more than 100 first responders to the scene.

Firefighters worked aggressively to contain the flames, which caused a partial collapse of the roof and an interior staircase. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries, were treated at the hospital and later released.

Multiple pets were rescued from the burning home. No other injuries were reported.

