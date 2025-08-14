Thunderstorm Heavy Rain Fog 76°

Fast-Moving Fire Causes Partial Roof Collapse In Pikesville Home: Pets Rescued (Developing)

Fire crews in Baltimore County had to contend with tricky — and hot — conditions on Thursday afternoon when a fast-moving two-alarm fire caused a partial roof collapse.

The scene of the two-alarm fire in Pikesville.



 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire




 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire Department




 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire Department
Zak Failla
Crews were called to the 1800 block of Rambling Ridge Lane for a reported fire that broke out inside an area home.

Upon arrival, firefighters were met by flames going through the roof, the Baltimore County Fire Department confirmed around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 14.

There was also a partial roof collapse reported. 

Multiple pets were rescued from the burning home, and no injuries were initially reported. 

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

