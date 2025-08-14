Fast-Moving Fire Causes Partial Roof Collapse In Pikesville Home: Pets Rescued (Developing)

Crews were called to the 1800 block of Rambling Ridge Lane for a reported fire that broke out inside an area home.

Upon arrival, firefighters were met by flames going through the roof, the Baltimore County Fire Department confirmed around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 14.

There was also a partial roof collapse reported.

Multiple pets were rescued from the burning home, and no injuries were initially reported.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

