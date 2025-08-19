Beloved Dogs Barely Survive Lightning-Sparked Blaze That Gutted Pikesville Home

Crews in Baltimore County were called to the 1800 block of Rambling Ridge Lane in Pikesville for a reported fire that broke out inside an area home following a reported strike report from CoreLogic.

The incident occurred shortly after the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Baltimore County at 3:33 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 14.

It quickly rose to a three-alarm fire and part of the roof collapsed as crews worked to contain the flames.

While the family said they lost everything in the fire, the greatest concern is for a pair of family dogs who were trapped inside for nearly two hours before being rescued, both suffering severe smoke inhalation.

They are now fighting for their lives.

"The emergency vet bills are overwhelming, but they are part of our family, and we are doing everything we can to save them," the family said. "Every pet parent out there knows how much our dogs mean to us. They are family. Please help us keep them alive — any amount of donation truly helps."

Moving forward, community members are rallying around the family of four, who "are starting completely from scratch."

"We lost our clothes, furniture, keepsakes, and every basic necessity," Darion Fleming wrote in a GoFundMe created to assist his family. "But the hardest part is watching our dogs suffer after barely surviving the flames."

Thousands of dollars have been raised for the family in the days following the fateful fire. Anyone looking to donate can do so here.

"We are devastated, but we are also determined to rebuild. Any support — whether through donations, sharing this page, or even a kind message — means more than words can express," organizers wrote.

"Please share this with your friends, family, and fellow pet lovers — together we can give these dogs the chance they deserve and help our family start over."

