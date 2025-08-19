Overcast 71°

Beloved Dogs Barely Survive Lightning-Sparked Blaze That Gutted Pikesville Home

A pair of beloved dogs who were trapped inside a burning home that was gutted by a fire sparked by a lightning strike are fighting for their lives, and a Maryland family is picking up the pieces after losing everything.

The aftermath of the Pikesville fire.

The aftermath of the Pikesville fire.

 Photo Credit: Baltimore City Fire Department/GoFundMe
The puppies are fighting for their lives after the Pikesville fire. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

The puppies are fighting for their lives after the Pikesville fire.

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe
The family is recovering after the Pikesville fire. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

The family is recovering after the Pikesville fire.

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe
The scene of the three-alarm fire in Pikesville.

The scene of the three-alarm fire in Pikesville.

 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire Department
The scene of the two-alarm fire in Pikesville.

The scene of the two-alarm fire in Pikesville.

 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire Department
The scene of the three-alarm fire in Pikesville.

The scene of the three-alarm fire in Pikesville.

 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire Department
The scene of the two-alarm fire in Pikesville.

The scene of the two-alarm fire in Pikesville.

 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire
The scene of the three-alarm fire in Pikesville.

The scene of the three-alarm fire in Pikesville.

Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire Department
The scene of the two-alarm fire in Pikesville.

The scene of the two-alarm fire in Pikesville.

 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire Department
Zak Failla
Crews in Baltimore County were called to the 1800 block of Rambling Ridge Lane in Pikesville for a reported fire that broke out inside an area home following a reported strike report from CoreLogic.

The incident occurred shortly after the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Baltimore County at 3:33 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 14.

It quickly rose to a three-alarm fire and part of the roof collapsed as crews worked to contain the flames.

While the family said they lost everything in the fire, the greatest concern is for a pair of family dogs who were trapped inside for nearly two hours before being rescued, both suffering severe smoke inhalation.

They are now fighting for their lives.

"The emergency vet bills are overwhelming, but they are part of our family, and we are doing everything we can to save them," the family said. "Every pet parent out there knows how much our dogs mean to us. They are family. Please help us keep them alive — any amount of donation truly helps." 

Moving forward, community members are rallying around the family of four, who "are starting completely from scratch." 

"We lost our clothes, furniture, keepsakes, and every basic necessity," Darion Fleming wrote in a GoFundMe created to assist his family. "But the hardest part is watching our dogs suffer after barely surviving the flames."

Thousands of dollars have been raised for the family in the days following the fateful fire. Anyone looking to donate can do so here.

"We are devastated, but we are also determined to rebuild. Any support — whether through donations, sharing this page, or even a kind message — means more than words can express," organizers wrote.

"Please share this with your friends, family, and fellow pet lovers — together we can give these dogs the chance they deserve and help our family start over."

