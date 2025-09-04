$1M Powerball Ticket Sold At Pikesville Gas Station As Jackpot Skyrockets To $1.7B

Lottery officials said a $1 million second-tier ticket was sold at Slade BP Gas Station, in the 500 block of Reisterstown Road in Pikesville, for the Sept. 3 drawing.

The lucky player matched all five white balls but missed the Powerball. The retailer also wins big, collecting a $2,500 bonus.

According to Lottery officials, the drawing also produced four third-tier $50,000 winners that were sold at:

Royal Farms, 7701 German Hill Road in Dundalk (Baltimore County);

Shoppers , 18066 Mateny Road in Germantown (Montgomery County);

, 18066 Mateny Road in Germantown (Montgomery County); Shoppers , 13600 Baltimore Avenue in Laurel (Prince George’s County);

, 13600 Baltimore Avenue in Laurel (Prince George’s County); S&W Liquors, 7072 Allentown Road in Temple Hills (Prince George’s County).

The winning numbers were 3-16-29-61-69 with a Powerball of 22.

Because no one matched all six numbers, the Powerball jackpot now rolls to an eye-popping $1.7 billion for Saturday, Sept. 6, with a one-time cash option of $770.3 million.

It’s the third-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

According to Lottery officials, these are the top 10 Powerball jackpots won to date:

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA;

$1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 - CA;

$1.70 Billion (estimated) – Sept. 6, 2025;

$1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN;

$1.326 Billion – April 6, 2024 – OR;

$1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA;

$842.4 Million – Jan. 1, 2024 – MI;

$768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI;

$758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA;

$754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA.

Since this jackpot run began on June 1, Maryland players have collected more than $12 million in prizes — including three $1 million wins, three $500,000 Double Play wins, four $150,000 wins, one $100,000 win, and 21 $50,000 wins.

Saturday's drawing will be the 42nd drawing since the jackpot was last hit in California on May 31, matching the longest jackpot run in history, which was set on April 6, 2024, with a $1.326 billion jackpot winner in Oregon.

The odds of hitting the jackpot stand at 1 in 292,201,338. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

