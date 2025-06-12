Cedric Antoine Britten, 44, of North East, was released Thursday, June 12, on $75,000 cash bond and home detention, despite prosecutors’ request that he remain behind bars in connection with the death of 3-year-old Nola Dinkens, the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office announced.

Britten is charged in Maryland as an accessory after the fact to murder and for failing to report a child’s death. He was arrested one day after Dinkins was discovered in a vacant lot in North East.

The girl’s mother, Darrian Lynnelle Randle, 31, was charged with first- and second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, and related counts.

She remains in custody in Delaware on $1,000,000 cash bail, awaiting extradition to Maryland.

According to investigators, Randle initially sparked an Amber Alert on Tuesday, June 10, when she falsely claimed that a man with a gun had kidnapped her daughter in Delaware.

That story was quickly debunked by police, and the alert was canceled.

Delaware investigators then contacted Maryland State Police and began searching Randle’s home address on Reams Drive in North East, where troopers encountered Britten.

Evidence found at that location led officers to a nearby lot, where they recovered the child’s body around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

In a statement Thursday, Cecil County prosecutors confirmed Britten’s release came despite the State’s request to hold him without bond. He is now on home detention pending trial.

“The Office of the State’s Attorney will continue to communicate with law enforcement as their investigation progresses,” the statement said.

Randle also faces felony false reporting charges in Delaware.

The investigation is ongoing and includes assistance from the FBI, Maryland State Police, and New Castle County Police.

