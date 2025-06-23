Cedric Antoine Britten, 44, of North East, is now being held at the Cecil County Detention Center on $100,000 cash bond, after prosecutors returned to court last week seeking to revoke his release in the high-profile death of 3-year-old Nola Dinkens.

Britten had been released on a $75,000 bond and home detention on June 12, over the objections of the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office, which warned he posed a danger to the community and was a possible flight risk.

But after learning that Britten “does not possess the PhD from Purdue University that was presented to the Court during his first bond review,” the State’s Attorney went back to court, asking for bond to be denied entirely.

“The State argued that any misrepresentation to the Court raises questions about a person’s credibility and intentions,” prosecutors said.

“The State believed they had the responsibility to bring this information to the Court as decisions are being made that can impact public safety.”

Despite those concerns, a judge opted not to hold Britten without bond. Instead, his bond was raised from $75,000 to $100,000 cash with continued home detention if posted.

“The Court opted to increase his bond… rather than denying bond entirely as requested,” the State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Britten is charged as an accessory after the fact to murder and for failing to report a child’s death in connection to Dinkens’ killing.

He was arrested one day after her body was found in a vacant lot in Cecil County on June 11.

The girl’s mother, Darrian Lynnelle Randle, 31, was charged with first- and second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, and related offenses.

She remains jailed in Delaware on $1,000,000 cash bail, awaiting extradition.

The case began when Randle triggered an Amber Alert in Delaware, falsely claiming her daughter had been abducted at gunpoint.

That story quickly fell apart under police scrutiny. Maryland State Police and the New Castle County Police Department, along with the FBI, began searching her North East home, where they encountered Britten.

Investigators found evidence there that led officers to a nearby lot, where Dinkens' body was recovered around 1:45 p.m. the following day.

Randle also faces felony false reporting charges in Delaware.

The investigation is ongoing.

