Bicyclist Riding Against Traffic Killed In Route 40 Crash In Perryville: MSP

It happened around 10:50 a.m. Thursday, May 1, at the intersection of Pulaski Highway and Cedar Corner Road, where Sean Earl Ruffin, 60, was struck by a Nissan Rogue.

Troopers from the North East Barrack said Ruffin was riding eastbound in the westbound bike lane when he was hit by a car that was attempting to turn onto eastbound Route 40 from Cedar Corner Road.

Ruffin was pronounced dead at the scene by Cecil County EMS. Investigators said impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Once complete, the probe will be turned over to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Cecil County, who will decide whether charges will be filed.

Maryland State Police were assisted by the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, Perryville Police, and the State Highway Administration, who handled road closures at the scene.

