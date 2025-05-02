Fair 76°

Bicyclist Riding Against Traffic Killed In Route 40 Crash In Perryville: MSP

A 60-year-old Cecil County man was killed while riding his bicycle against traffic on Route 40 in Perryville, according to Maryland State Police.

Maryland State Police are investigating the fatal bicycle crash.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Zak Failla
It happened around 10:50 a.m. Thursday, May 1, at the intersection of Pulaski Highway and Cedar Corner Road, where Sean Earl Ruffin, 60, was struck by a Nissan Rogue.

Troopers from the North East Barrack said Ruffin was riding eastbound in the westbound bike lane when he was hit by a car that was attempting to turn onto eastbound Route 40 from Cedar Corner Road.

Ruffin was pronounced dead at the scene by Cecil County EMS. Investigators said impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. 

Once complete, the probe will be turned over to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Cecil County, who will decide whether charges will be filed.

Maryland State Police were assisted by the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, Perryville Police, and the State Highway Administration, who handled road closures at the scene.

