The case began Tuesday evening, around 7:15 p.m., when New Castle County Police responded to the 500 block of Gender Road in Newark for a reported kidnapping.

“Nola (Dinkin's) mother advised that she had pulled over after Nola became upset and was attempting to comfort her when an unknown white (man) armed with a handgun approached the vehicle and took Nola,” police said. “The suspect then fled in a dark-colored SUV driven by a white female.”

An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Nola, prompting an intense overnight search involving the FBI, Delaware authorities, and Maryland State Police.

But by Wednesday morning, investigators said that version of events was false — and that Nola’s mother, Darrian Randle, 31, of Newark, had been charged with falsely reporting an incident.

“As a result of that investigation, detectives determined the initial account of the incident given by the mother was false,” police said. “Sadly, this incident is now being treated as a homicide investigation by the Maryland State Police.”

Randle was charged with felony falsely reporting and sent to the Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $1,000,000 cash bail.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Maryland State Police confirmed they had recovered a body in Cecil County, and were awaiting positive identification.

“Investigators are working in coordination with the FBI and the New Castle County Division of Police,” MSP said in a statement. “A body has been recovered in Cecil Co. Investigators are waiting on positive identification.”

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is urged to contact Maryland State Police. No additional charges had been filed as of Wednesday evening.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Perryville-Port Deposit and receive free news updates.