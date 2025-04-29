Alishawaine Monk, 34, of Port Deposit and 45-year-old Ronald Dugger of North East were arrested following a multi-agency investigation that stretched across Cecil County and into southern Pennsylvania, state police announced on Tuesday, April 29.

The two were apprehended after investigators executed search warrants on their homes and related storage units on Thursday, April 17, leading to a massive seizure.

According to police, troopers recovered:

10 firearms, including a Bushmaster AR15 that was reported stolen from Hagerstown;

Bags containing 810 grams of cocaine;

307 grams of crystal methamphetamines;

Drug packaging material, digital scale and vacuum sealer;

Multiple magazines, firearm accessories, and ammunition.

Monk and Dugger are both charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances, possession of a firearm during the commission of a drug trafficking crime, as well as other weapon and drug charges.

Police say Monk, who is prohibited from having guns or ammo, is facing additional charges.

Both are being held without bond at the Cecil County Detention Center.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, officials said.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Perryville-Port Deposit and receive free news updates.