Winning $40K 'Mega Millions' Ticket Sold At Pasadena Convenience Store

A Mega Millions winner didn't hit the jackpot - which was hit by a Texas player - but won a five-figure prize on a ticket sold at the Dash In at 3900 Road in Pasadena.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, Sept 10 drawing were: 01-02-16-24-66 with a gold Mega Ball of 6 and the Megaplier of X4.

According to Lottery officials, the Megaplier helped turn a $10,000 win into the $40,000 windfall. The Pasadena player

The lucky player in Texas who hit the Mega Millions jackpot will now have 182 days to claim the $800 million jackpot, which was reset.

The jackpot win also kicks off Maryland Lottery's "Jackpot Reset Promotion.

Between Friday, Sept. 13, and Thursday, Sept. 26, the promotion will issue at random a free $2 Powerball ticket to players who purchase a Mega Millions ticket that will be good for the next drawing.

Mega Millions drawings are held at 11 p.m. on every Tuesday and Friday night.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

