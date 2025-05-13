Unholy Hustle: Pasadena Pastor Stole $347K From Church, Dodged Taxes, Officials Say

A former Anne Arundel County pastor who stole nearly $350,000 from his church and failed to report it on his taxes will avoid prison time after being sentenced to probation, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announced on Tuesday, May 13.

Jerome Isaac Hurley, 44, of Pasadena, was sentenced in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court after being convicted of willfully filing a false Maryland tax return, officials said.

Hurley served as pastor of Miracle Temple Church in Lothian from 2017 to October 2022, authorities said.

In 2020, a fire damaged the church’s parsonage, prompting Hurley to file a $350,000 insurance claim on behalf of the church.

But instead of using the payout to rebuild, officials say Hurley stole $347,000 and deposited it into his personal account on March 31, 2021.

Hurley never reported the stolen money on his 2021 tax return, cheating Maryland out of more than $33,000 in taxes, prosecutors said.

Hurley pleaded guilty to theft charges in a separate case in March 2025, officials noted.

He was sentenced to six months in jail, all suspended in favor of five years of supervised probation, according to the attorney general’s office.

