Two Juveniles Walking Along Pasadena Roadway Hospitalized By Hit-Run Driver: Police

Officers were called at around 11 a.m. on Sept. 17, officers responded to the intersection of Outing Avenue and East Shore Road in Pasadena to investigate a reported hit-and-run involving a group of juveniles.

According to investigators, the group was walking along Outing Avenue when two were struck by a white Nissan Pathfinder that was occupied by three Hispanic men.

One juvenile was taken by paramedics to the hospital, while another was driven by an associate before officers arrived.

Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries, investigators say.

The hit-and-run remains under investigation on Wednesday afternoon.

