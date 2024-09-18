Mostly Cloudy 74°

SHARE

Two Juveniles Walking Along Pasadena Roadway Hospitalized By Hit-Run Driver: Police

Two minors suffered injuries after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while walking along the road in Anne Arundel County on Tuesday morning, police say.

The juveniles were struck at the intersection of Outing Avenue and East Shore Road in Pasadena.

The juveniles were struck at the intersection of Outing Avenue and East Shore Road in Pasadena.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Officers were called at around 11 a.m. on Sept. 17, officers responded to the intersection of Outing Avenue and East Shore Road in Pasadena to investigate a reported hit-and-run involving a group of juveniles.

According to investigators, the group was walking along Outing Avenue when two were struck by a white Nissan Pathfinder that was occupied by three Hispanic men.

One juvenile was taken by paramedics to the hospital, while another was driven by an associate before officers arrived.

Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries, investigators say.

The hit-and-run remains under investigation on Wednesday afternoon.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Pasadena-Lake Shore and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE