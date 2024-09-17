Child Struck By Hit-Run Driver In Pasadena: Police (Developing)

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, officers were called to the scene of a juvenile pedestrian strike in the area of Outing Avenue and East Shore Road in Pasadena before the driver sped away.

According to police, the vehicle was described as a white Nissan Pathfinder that left the scene. No additional details about the vehicle or driver have been released.

The condition of the child struck by the hit-and-run driver was not available as of 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Pasadena-Lake Shore and receive free news updates.