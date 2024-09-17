Overcast 72°

Child Struck By Hit-Run Driver In Pasadena: Police (Developing)

An investigation has been launched after a child was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Anne Arundel County, police say.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, officers were called to the scene of a juvenile pedestrian strike in the area of Outing Avenue and East Shore Road in Pasadena before the driver sped away.

According to police, the vehicle was described as a white Nissan Pathfinder that left the scene. No additional details about the vehicle or driver have been released.

The condition of the child struck by the hit-and-run driver was not available as of 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. 

