Melissa Cui Domingo, 37, and her mother, Elizabeth Cui Domingo, 74, were both fatally shot outside a Best Buy in Richmond County, Georgia, in what was described by police as a domestic-related double homicide.

Officers in Georgia were called shortly before 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7, after two people were fatally shot, and a third wounded — all in front of the child, according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Both Domingos were pronounced dead at the scene and the boy was temporarily placed into the custody of child protective services.

According to reports in Georgia, Domingo had been abused for years and was controlled by Hajir Talebzadeh, the suspected killer.

"Our hearts go out to the child who was present during this senseless tragedy," Richmond County Sheriff Gino Brantley said after the deadly incident.

"No child should ever have to experience such trauma. As a community, we must come together to support him and others who are affected."

Now, loved ones are rallying around the family as they seek to transport their remains back to Maryland following the shooting.

"Michael is now under the care of the Department of Family and Children Services, as the family works through the devastating aftermath of this heartbreaking event," his family said.

"The pain of losing both a beloved mother and daughter in such a sudden and violent manner is beyond words."

Melissa Domingo was described as "a devoted mother, daughter, and sister to her two brothers, Tony and David."

Loved ones said her mother was "devoted, a loving grandmother, a cherished sister and aunt, and a loyal friend to many. She was a constant and comforting presence in all of our lives."

"Her memory — along with Melissa’s — will forever live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved them."

A fundraiser has been started by friends of the family to help offset the costs to return the bodies to Maryland, pay for funeral expenses, and provide immediate assistance for the boy.

It can be found here.

"We respectfully ask that you keep the Domingo family in your thoughts and prayers and consider sharing this campaign with others," organizers of the GoFundMe wrote.

"Your prayers, generosity, and kindness mean more than words can express. Thank you for surrounding their family with love."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Pasadena-Lake Shore and receive free news updates.